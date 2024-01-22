1,528 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

