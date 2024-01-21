Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,154.94. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

