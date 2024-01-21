Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 292,351 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.69 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

