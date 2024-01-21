Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $146.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

