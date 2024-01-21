PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.