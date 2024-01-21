Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,767,040 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,767,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

