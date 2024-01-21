Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 235.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 174,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.