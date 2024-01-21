Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

