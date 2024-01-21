Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $204.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

