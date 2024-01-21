Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $2,589,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ALB opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.