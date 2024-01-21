Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

GWW stock opened at $864.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $817.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.95 and a 12 month high of $879.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

