Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $111.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

