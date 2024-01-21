Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.