Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.