Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 79,225 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

