New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,775 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crane were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $496,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $340,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CR opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

