New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

