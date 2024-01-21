New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $842,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,170,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Report on NetApp

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.