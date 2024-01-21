New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

