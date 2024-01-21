New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

