M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

