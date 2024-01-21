M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,840 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $505.48 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $506.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.03.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
