M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,271 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.