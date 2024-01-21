M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

