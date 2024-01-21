M&T Bank Corp Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.21 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

