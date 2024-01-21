M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.