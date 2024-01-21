Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $365.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.