Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Kellanova worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,154,168. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.93 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

