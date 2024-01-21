Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

