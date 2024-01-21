IRON Financial LLC Sells 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 20,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

NYSE XOM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.82 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

