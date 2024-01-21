Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

