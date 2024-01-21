GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GitLab were worth $22,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,877 shares of company stock worth $126,448,816 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

