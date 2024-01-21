Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 6.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 70,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STE stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

