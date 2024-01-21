Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

HWM opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

