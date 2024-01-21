FDx Advisors Inc. Has $618,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.1 %

DHR opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.