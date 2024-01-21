FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOE stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

