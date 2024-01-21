FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

