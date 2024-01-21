Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.