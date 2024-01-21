Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,020 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

