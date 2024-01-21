Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 11,385 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

