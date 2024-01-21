Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

