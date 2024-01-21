Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Xylem by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 102,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

