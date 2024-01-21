Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $263.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $265.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

