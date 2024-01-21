Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 268,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 118,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

