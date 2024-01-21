Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

