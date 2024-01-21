Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $856.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $943.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $917.68.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

