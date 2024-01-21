Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

