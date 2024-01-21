Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 741 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

