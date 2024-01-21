Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,478 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

