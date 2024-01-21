Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.11 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $73.68 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

